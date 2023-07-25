Section 194 committee to decide if PP allowing Zwane at party was misconduct

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Section 194 committee will have to determine whether it was misconduct on the part of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to allow African National Congress (ANC) MP Mosebenzi Zwane to attend her 50th birthday party while he was under investigation by her office.

The inquiry’s evidence leaders have delivered three voluminous bundles summarising the evidence placed before it over the past year to the committee.

This as it prepares to draft a report on the four impeachable charges against Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane set tongues wagging in 2020 following media reports about Zwane’s attendance at her birthday party.

However, the Public Protector told the committee he was not invited.

Evidence leaders, advocates Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Mayosi, said that the committee would have to determine whether it was acceptable for Mkhwebane to host those being investigated by her office to her personal social gatherings.

Zwane was one of the politicians being probed by the Public Protector for corruption linked to the Free State Vrede dairy farm project, for which he was ultimately responsible.

Mkhwebane’s explanation to the committee is that Zwane was a partner to an invited guest and she had no control over his presence at her birthday party.

In their evidence summary, the evidence leaders found that such a situation risked calling the Public Protector’s impartiality into question.

They added it’s reasonable for a public perception to have been formed that Mkhwebane was not as impartial as she ought to have been.

They further suggested that she should have been more astute in avoiding public association with those under investigation by her office and could have considered asking Zwane to leave the gathering.

But whether this situation could be considered an impeachable misconduct would ultimately be for the committee to decide.