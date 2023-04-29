Second group of SAns evacuated from Sudan set to arrive home Saturday

This would be the second group to be brought back safely to South Africa, following the arrival of two others on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Families and friends of loved ones who were trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan are expected to head to the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon to welcome them home.

The group of 10 people is expected to arrive back in South Africa at around 4 pm.

This will be the second group to be brought back safely, following the arrival of two others on Friday.

The group was originally evacuated to Saudi Arabia and travelled via the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to South Africa.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (Dirco) Clayson Monyela also provided information on other South Africans who were being evacuated through Egypt.

“The group of South African nationals that we evacuated from Sudan using buses, all those South African nationals have also been facilitated to cross into Egypt. The South African government paid for them to be booked into hotels and government will now pay for their flights tickets back to South Africa.”