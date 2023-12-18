'Sebenza girl' Thuso Mbedu joins Mark Ruffalo-led HBO crime drama series

Mbedu never stops shining, from her part in Woman King to her current position as the face of the Gris Dior scent.

JOHANNESBURG - If 'Sebenza girl' was a person, the super talented Pietermaritzburg-born actress, Thuso Mbedu, would fit the bill.

The _Underground Railroad _star announced she'll be joining the HBO criminal drama series starring Mark Ruffalo on social media recently.

The show centers on a working-class FBI agent who leads a task force and is located in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia. His objective is to stop a run of drug house robberies that are being carried out by a gullible family man. Brad Ingelsby, the man behind Mare of Easttown, came up with the original idea for the as-yet untitled project.

Mbedu will portray Aleah, a sergeant detective enlisted in Ruffalo's character's task group.

Commenters on social media did not hold back in congratulating the gifted performer.

Let's goooo baby girl ' Sandiso_ (@Sandiso__N) December 13, 2023

Great news!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ' TriniaLee ⚜️👑⚜️ (@TriniaLee) December 14, 2023

I still can't believe we went to high school together. So proud of u😭 pic.twitter.com/8GyrJue7kc ' Umjita Ongenankinga😏 (@Sp_October) December 13, 2023