Search for Soweto boy who fell into manhole expected to resume on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - The search and rescue operation of a missing six-year-old boy from Dlamini in Soweto is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

The boy slipped into a manhole while playing with friends on Sunday.

Teams from the Joburg EMS have been searching for him since Monday.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We are continuing again this morning because we couldn’t recover him yesterday when we conducted our research.”