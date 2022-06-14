Search for Soweto boy who fell into manhole expected to resume on Tuesday
The boy slipped into a manhole while playing with friends on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The search and rescue operation of a missing six-year-old boy from Dlamini in Soweto is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.
Teams from the Joburg EMS have been searching for him since Monday.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We are continuing again this morning because we couldn’t recover him yesterday when we conducted our research.”
@CityofJoburgEMS Search and Rescue Operation of a missing 6 year old boy from Dlamini 1 in Soweto has been called off after briefing the Family we will resume again tomorrow morning @08h00 @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety @MmcPublicSafety @David_S_Tembe @mutshekwanel pic.twitter.com/0dvwrNUkhnCojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 13, 2022