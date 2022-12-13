Search for baby swept away in Jukskei to resume when weather improves - EMS

The infant was among 16 people who were engulfed by the river during a baptism last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics say the search for a three-month-old baby who washed away in the Jukskei River will only resume once the rainy weather subsides.

The bodies of 15 adults have since been found but the baby is still missing.

The search for the infant was called off on Sunday due to the rainy weather conditions.

Paramedics were set to continue searching the Jukskei River on Monday but were stopped by the rain.

Johannesburg Emergency Services' Xolile Khumalo said that even though the baptism was conducted in Bramley Park the search had now moved.

"So the search, when it stopped, we were around Catherine and Grayston roads in Sandton. The current team searching right now, it is a lot of people, so for now it was just the EMS that was doing the search."

Khumalo said that their work would be determined by the weather conditions on Tuesday.