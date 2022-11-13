Search continues for abducted Abirah Dekhta (8)

It's been almost 2 weeks since eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was kidnapped from a school lift club vehicle in Gatesville, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - It's been almost 2 weeks since eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was kidnapped from a school lift club vehicle in Gatesville, Cape Town.

While the investigation continues, Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says it is shocking that there have been no arrests, despite Dekhta having been kidnapped in broad daylight in front of witnesses.

"With the upcoming 16 days of Activism for women abuse and child abuse, the community of Gatesville is still numb...We also don't know the way forward."

She says nobody is engaging with the community, causing further fear among residents.

But Athlone Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair, Sharon Classen says the sharing of information relating to the kidnapping on a public platform shared with the community could compromise the safety of the eight-year-old.

"On the morning of the incident, the local police - Athlone SAPS management team was on the scene. The scene was secured and then the specialised special operations team was called in and the case was handed over to the special ops team. More information I do not have, and sadly, we do not want to compromise the safety of this young child, Abirah."

Police say that anyone with any information on Abirah's whereabouts can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.