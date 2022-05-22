Search and rescue teams leap into action amid renewed flooding in KZN
The province experienced more rains on Saturday following last month's devastating floods, which claimed over 440 lives.
DURBAN - Search and rescue operations have begun in some parts of Durban affected by Saturday’s heavy rains.
The province experienced more rains on Saturday following last month's devastating floods, which claimed over 440 lives.
ALSO READ:
- Beleaguered KZN battered by severe flooding once again
- Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province
Roads and some building structures took a hard hit in areas like Umdloti in the north of Durban.
As search and rescue operations take place, several people have been rescued.
Search and rescue operations are underway in uMldoti, north of Durban, the area was affected by yesterdays heavy rains. The rain comes at a time where the province is recovering from last monthss devastating floods which claimed over 450 lives. #KZNFloods -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/mbrwdrDd0xEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022
Part of those rescued was the Govender family who were also affected last month.
Last month they lost some of their belongings in the floods at their Lazy Lizard Residents Home but went back to live there again.
Residents living at the Lazy Lizard building here in uMdloti, are being evacuated after they were stranded since yesterday, the building was previously affected during last months flooding. #KZNfloods pic.twitter.com/rYE6ysiDopEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022
But history repeated itself six weeks later.
After he and his family were rescued, Kevin Govender told Eyewitness News they had lost a vehicle during the last floods and this time around two of his vehicles were trapped inside.
He said he would have to make start afresh and look for a new place to live.