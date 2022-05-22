Go

Search and rescue teams leap into action amid renewed flooding in KZN

The province experienced more rains on Saturday following last month's devastating floods, which claimed over 440 lives.

Parts of the KwaZulu-Natal coast have been hit by severe flooding on 22 May 2022.
DURBAN - Search and rescue operations have begun in some parts of Durban affected by Saturday’s heavy rains.

Roads and some building structures took a hard hit in areas like Umdloti in the north of Durban.

As search and rescue operations take place, several people have been rescued.

Part of those rescued was the Govender family who were also affected last month.

Last month they lost some of their belongings in the floods at their Lazy Lizard Residents Home but went back to live there again.

But history repeated itself six weeks later.

After he and his family were rescued, Kevin Govender told Eyewitness News they had lost a vehicle during the last floods and this time around two of his vehicles were trapped inside.

He said he would have to make start afresh and look for a new place to live.

