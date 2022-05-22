Search and rescue teams leap into action amid renewed flooding in KZN

The province experienced more rains on Saturday following last month's devastating floods, which claimed over 440 lives.

DURBAN - Search and rescue operations have begun in some parts of Durban affected by Saturday’s heavy rains.

Roads and some building structures took a hard hit in areas like Umdloti in the north of Durban.

As search and rescue operations take place, several people have been rescued.