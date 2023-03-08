Scopa wants De Ruyter to detail Eskom corruption claims, plans inquiry

The committee said that it wanted to hear from former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, before proceeding with plans of launching an inquiry into corruption at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has resolved to invite former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, to elaborate on the corruption allegations he made in a televised interview last month.

The committee also intends on launching an inquiry into corruption at the power utility.

But first, it said that it needed to hear from De Ruyter.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Bheki Hadebe has motivated for the former Eskom CEO to appear before Scopa.

He said that the allegations made against Cabinet members and the monthly financial losses at the power utility could not be ignored.

"It’s one thing knowing about the cartels, but it’s another thing knowing about the actual people involved," Hadebe said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have supported the call.

But Scopa chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has proposed taking it further, saying that De Ruyter was not the only one who had to answer questions.

"Therefore the committee is invoking its right to conduct a committee investigation or inquiry into Eskom and related matters. We already have a ballpark of who should be invited e.g. national commissioner, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Mr de Ruyter, and so on. But we are not there yet."

The committee will meet next week to discuss draft terms of reference for what would be Parliament’s second inquiry into corruption at Eskom.