SCI Awareness Month: Impact of a spinal cord injury extends beyond paralysis

SCI Awareness Month JOHANNESBURG – September is Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month. Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) - which offers comprehensive rehabilitation service to adults and children with physical disabilities will be hosting an SCI day on Thursday. Spinal Unit Manager the hospital - Elma Burger - who caught up with Eyewitness News said they will be raising awareness about SCI individuals' difficulties, with past patients sharing their stories. “The SCI team of NRH also hope to share some activities with attendees highlighting the special skills needed to cope with 'life in a wheelchair' to raise awareness to the complexities involved in rehabilitating a person living with SCI." SPINAL CORD INJURY AWARENESS DAY. Spinal injury can happen to ANYONE AT ANYTIME. I was 14 when I was injured and I had to rebuild my life. Its been some journey wouldnt be here with the incredible help and support from @spinalinjuries #SCI#SCIAD2020 pic.twitter.com/fdX9ZVmUyN abdi jama (@AbdiJama10) May 15, 2020 Despite the myths around disability, surviving an SCI does not automatically mean living a lonely, limited and one-dimensional life. There are people living with SCI who have fulfilling long-term relationships, children and pursue meaningful careers and other ventures. “During in-patient rehab, our patients are introduced to a daily individual and group programme from a multi-disciplinary team consisting of doctors, psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers and speech therapists, if indicated. We have an on-site urologist who can perform urodynamic studies and on-site out-patient therapy service to ensure that rehabilitation services can continue post-discharge,” explained Burger. September is spinal cord injury awareness month.



Please RT & leave a to show your support to everyone who is living with the devastating consequences of a spinal cord injury. pic.twitter.com/KcIVRxmFho Beth Matthews (@BethMatthewsz) September 4, 2020

Besides learning how to take care of themselves, disabled people also need to adapt their homes or workspaces to make it safer and easier to move around in. This enhances the simplicity and safety of everyday routines like cooking, and using the toilet; these adaptations also boost the independence and confidence of the patient.

Burger says they work hand-in-hand with various service providers to ensure that complications prone to SCI individuals are minimised.

"An intensive education programme is offered to all patients and family members to ensure they fully understand their conditions and are often provided with an opportunity to liaise with other older patients, thus establishing a support network for life outside the hospital,” said Burger.

However, she pointed out, even with the best interventions, every individual living with an SCI may experience unique physical, mental, and emotional impacts after injury.