SCI Awareness Month: Impact of a spinal cord injury extends beyond paralysis

Eyewitness News caught up with Spinal Unit Manager Elma Burger to talk about Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month and the lifelong impacts of such an injury.

FILE: September is Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month. Picture: steuccio79/123rf.com
31 August 2022 12:01

JOHANNESBURG – September is Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Awareness Month.

Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) - which offers comprehensive rehabilitation service to adults and children with physical disabilities will be hosting an SCI day on Thursday.

Spinal Unit Manager the hospital - Elma Burger - who caught up with Eyewitness News said they will be raising awareness about SCI individuals' difficulties, with past patients sharing their stories.

“The SCI team of NRH also hope to share some activities with attendees highlighting the special skills needed to cope with 'life in a wheelchair' to raise awareness to the complexities involved in rehabilitating a person living with SCI."

Despite the myths around disability, surviving an SCI does not automatically mean living a lonely, limited and one-dimensional life. There are people living with SCI who have fulfilling long-term relationships, children and pursue meaningful careers and other ventures.

“During in-patient rehab, our patients are introduced to a daily individual and group programme from a multi-disciplinary team consisting of doctors, psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers and speech therapists, if indicated. We have an on-site urologist who can perform urodynamic studies and on-site out-patient therapy service to ensure that rehabilitation services can continue post-discharge,” explained Burger.

Besides learning how to take care of themselves, disabled people also need to adapt their homes or workspaces to make it safer and easier to move around in. This enhances the simplicity and safety of everyday routines like cooking, and using the toilet; these adaptations also boost the independence and confidence of the patient.

Burger says they work hand-in-hand with various service providers to ensure that complications prone to SCI individuals are minimised.

"An intensive education programme is offered to all patients and family members to ensure they fully understand their conditions and are often provided with an opportunity to liaise with other older patients, thus establishing a support network for life outside the hospital,” said Burger.

However, she pointed out, even with the best interventions, every individual living with an SCI may experience unique physical, mental, and emotional impacts after injury.

Ongoing support, at various levels is necessary for any person who sustains an SCI condition as the physical impact of a spinal cord injury extends beyond paralysis, which may result in an SCI survivor having to deal with lifelong medical concerns.

“Physical rehabilitation, psychological support, community support from those living with SCIs, famSCIs support, support from their work environments etc, are among some of the support structures needed to ensure successful re-integration into the community after sustaining a spinal cord injury/illness."

Burger also importantly notes how an SCI individual's identity is completely redefined after sustaining an SCI.

"They become dependent on assistance in almost every area of their life. If relearning how to eat, dress and move in general wasn’t a big enough challenge, nowadays, South African SCI individuals dependent on electricity and water are facing even more challenges given the outages of these resources in our communities such as charging wheelchairs/devices and water for management of medical programmes such as a bowel or bladder program."

According to Spinalcord.com a few of the other concerns that come with a spinal cord injury include chronic pain, spasms, impaired breathing, lack of temperature regulation in the body, infection risks, circulatory issues, blood pressure dangers, and dangerous weight loss or weight gain. Frequent hospitalisations, then, and ongoing medical care needs become part of everyday life for many individuals living with SCI.

“Global incident rates of SCI estimate that the rates of traumatic SCI are between 3.6 and 194.4 persons per million, with SA’s latest estimates being 75 persons per million, peaking in males between 18 and 29 years of age. The majority of SCIs are due to assault (59.3%) followed by transportation (26.3%) and falls (11.7%),” said Burger.

