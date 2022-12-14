Schools across the Western Cape close doors for holiday season

For the next few weeks - there will be no projects, packing of lunches, polishing of school shoes or rushed morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups.

CAPE TOWN - Schools across the Western Cape on Wednesday closed their doors for the December holidays.

Learners will return to the classroom on 18 January 2022.

The province's Education MEC David Maynier said: "Schools close today, we can reflect on the many wonderful highlights in the education sector this year from the stellar performance by our teachers at the National Teachers Awards to the international recognition the two of our schools - as finalists - received in the World Best School..."

Maynier said pupils also achieved on the international stage from science fairs to tourism competitions.

"We have taken bold steps to rapidly expand the number of places for learners in our schools and to reverse the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But my greatest highlight from the year has been the conversations that I've had with our principals, our teachers, our practitioners and our officials," he said.