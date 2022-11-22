School learners bear the brunt of WC taxi strike

Golden Arrow buses are being escorted by police and law enforcement officers in Khayelitsha, Langa, Nyanga and surrounding high-risk areas.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi operators are on strike in the Western Cape for a second day and provincial transport officials said no incidents were been reported on Tuesday morning.

This follows the torching of a Golden Arrow bus and a MyCiti Bus on Monday.

Taxi organisations are up in arms over the shelving of a government incentivisation scheme.

Meanwhile, pupils in Khayelitsha said they had to lay catch-up after struggling to get to school on Monday.

"I arrived late for my exam because the driver was disrupted on the road," said one pupil.

"The strike affected me in a negative way it made me lose focus," said another pupil.

Education MEC, David Maynier, said schools were warned in advance to prepare.

"We communicated with our candidates in our exam centres very early on so they can have enough time to make plans to get to their exams," he said.