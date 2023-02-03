School governance foundation calls for fresh disciplinary measures in GP schools

In the past week, a grade 10 boy was stabbed to death and a grade 10 girl was assaulted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Governing Body Foundation (GBF) - which promotes sound governance in South African public schools - on Friday said with violence on the rise in Gauteng schools, new disciplinary approaches are needed.

There have been two incidents of learner violence in the province this week.

A grade 10 boy was stabbed to death in Ekurhuleni on Thursday and a grade 10 girl was assaulted in Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

The Gauteng Education Department has deployed psycho-social support teams to provide counselling.

However, the GBF said that psychological support needs to be provided throughout the academic year.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said ill-discipline from learners will result in suspension.

The GBF said that discipline needs to be implemented from a young age inside and outside of schools.

"Schools need psychologists and social workers to offer professional support. And this is not very good because it will probably mean a loss of a teaching posts but perhaps it will be the best thing to be done now," said the CEO of GBF Anthea Cereseto.

One of the perpetrators has been suspended and the other is in hospital for injuries sustained during the fight.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department said security will be dispatched to the Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, following the fatal stabbing of the grade 10 learner.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school on Friday afternoon.

He said that his department will also engage with community members to assist, as most of these incidents take place outside school premises.

"And really there is not really much we can do after school when the children have left our premises."