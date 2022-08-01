Go

Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.

The Blitzboks beat Fiji 31-7 in the Commonwealth Games Sevens final on 31 July 2022 to win the gold medal. Picture: @Blitzboks/Twitter
Schoenmaker won her event in a time of 2:21.92, while compatriot Kaylene Corbett took the bronze medal in a time of 2:23.67.

Veteran swimmer Chad le Clos claimed the silver medal in the men's 200m butterfly event, narrowly missing out to New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt, who won in 1:55.60. Le Clos managed a time of 1:55.89.

The Blitzboks won gold in style as they thumped Fiji 31-7.

South Africa's Commonwealth Games medal tally currently stands at six - four gold, a silver and a bronze.

South Africa are fourth in the medal standings.

