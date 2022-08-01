Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.

Schoenmaker won her event in a time of 2:21.92, while compatriot Kaylene Corbett took the bronze medal in a time of 2:23.67.