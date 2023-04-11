Scene of deadly multi-vehicle pile-up on N3 cleared - RTMC

Five people died and several others were injured in the 30-vehicle pile-up on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal had been cleared after Monday’s massive multi-car collision.

The incident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and more than 20 light motor vehicles.

The accident scene blocked off the north and southbound lanes.

the RTMC's Simon Zwane said that emergency services worked throughout the night to clear the accident scene.

"By very late last night they managed to remove the cars and allowed some traffic to move through the scene but there will still be work being done this morning."

Zwane said that they received reports of a few other incidents involving pedestrians.

"Other days we saw a number of pedestrians being knocked down and that can be attributed to maybe drunken driving recklessness. It's been concerning also to see a massive number of pedestrians were hiking along the freeways on these days that also placed a number of people's lives at risk."