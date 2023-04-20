Sassa beneficiaries struggle to get card replacements at post offices

The agency in March announced that beneficiaries with cards that were due to expire had to get replacements at their nearest post office.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is braving the challenge of assisting its beneficiaries with getting new cards.

This did not play out well as Sassa beneficiaries found themselves in limbo.

This did not play out well as Sassa beneficiaries found themselves in limbo.

Sassa on Thursday said there were snaking queues at post offices as thousands sought to replace their cards.

The agency added that load shedding had an impact on the operations of the post office, with its system going offline in some areas.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said measures were put in place to ensure that all beneficiaries were assisted.

"We had to intervene to make sure that queues move smoothly, and people are helped especially the elderly. And in this instance, Sassa has tried to make sure that its staff is available, even weekends."