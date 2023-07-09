Sasco disappointed with rollout of new Nsfas direct payment system

The Nsfas bank account has been met with backlash from some students who have complained about, among other things the bank charges - which are more than those of commercial banks.

JOHANNESBURG - Some student organisations are unhappy with the new payment system that has been introduced by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) for university students.

The funding scheme introduced the Nsfas bank account last month, with the rollout of funds through this system already underway in many institutions across the country.

While the onboarding process has been smooth sailing for some, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) claims many are complaining it isn't user-friendly.

Among issues students have complained about is bank charges, which are more than those of commercial banks.

Sasco said about 15% of the student allowances go towards bank charges.

The organisation said while it's not against an alternative payment method for allowances, it expects the funding scheme to use one that's convenient for students.

"It's clear that many or some of the companies that have been appointed are incompetent and have not reached out to the students to try to help them with the onboarding system," said Sasco's Asive Dlanjwa.

It also added that many students have not received their bank cards yet, which has greatly inconvenienced them.