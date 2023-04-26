SAPS officer receives award for rescue work in aftermath of Turkiye quakes

Brigadier Vimla Moodley, from East London, headed to the disaster-stricken region in February as the SAPS K-9 unit's head of mission.

CAPE TOWN - A South African police officer has received an award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for her work in the aftermath of a number of deadly earthquakes to hit that country.

Brigadier Vimla Moodley, from East London, headed to the disaster-stricken region in February as the SAPS K-9 unit's head of mission.

That unit, along with the Gift of the Givers, was involved with the rescue of an 80-year-old woman who had been stuck under rubble and found alive after more than a week.

The humanitarian aid group's Imtiaz Sooliman said that huge congratulations were in order for the officer, who excelled under very difficult conditions.

"There's no person more deserving. her dedication, commitment, compassion, care and professionalism did the K-9, SAPS, South Africa, and the Gift of the Givers teams a huge credit in Turkey," Sooliman said.