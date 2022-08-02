SAPS management must use all the money it gets to fight crime - Stuurman

Security expert, Ziyanda Stuurman, has called for a special dedicated unit to fight crime and deliver results.

CAPE TOWN - One safety and security analyst has called on police top brass to put their money where their mouth is to fight crime effectively.

The national police commissioner released the latest crime stats on Monday, revealing that more than 3,000 suspects were arrested last month for gender-based assault, and nearly 600 for murder.

The police have promised to ramp up its efforts to clamp down on illegal guns and taverns, after a wave of shootings in recent weeks.

But Stuurman told CapeTalk's breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto, that SAPS management must use all the money it gets.

"We have a large crime intelligence network with an annual budget of around R8 billion and I'd like to see that used more effectively and operationally and if this is the plan to do exactly that, to capacitate a crime intelligence unit," Stuurman said.