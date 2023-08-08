SAPS advertises 10,000 entry-level police trainee posts for 2024

The recruited applicants will be participating in a basic police and development learning programme for 21 months.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has advertised 10,000 entry-level police trainee posts for 2024.

Selected applicants will participate in a basic police and development learning programme for 21 months.

They will go through three phases of training, including a basic training phase with a monthly stipend of R4,500 a month.

Candidates have until the end of this month to apply.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: "To ensure more boots on the ground, in an effort to maximise our crime combating efforts, we are inviting disciplined, upright and passionate candidates who are ready to serve and protect their communities. With more boots on the ground, we aim to enhance and improve our response to crime trials."