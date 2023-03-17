Santaco WC puts plans in place to deal with EFF protest disruptions

Santaco in the Western Cape said that it was going to deploy a working committee to direct traffic away from areas where there are blockages as a result of a shutdown.

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced a directive for a countrywide shutdown calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step, Eskom to stop load shedding with immediate effect and the high rate of unemployment.

The Santaco provincial spokesperson, Mandla Hermanus, said that the association has communicated with its taxi operators to stay on high alert.

"They understand that we can not be part of the strike because we are not affiliated to any political party. But for the safety of our passengers, what we have done is to alert the operators that they must be aware that there will be a shutdown, and they should expect that there will be disruptions."