Santaco WC calls for speedy arrest of Charmaine Bailey's killers

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a murdered Cape Town woman affiliated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) said her infectious laughter would be sorely missed.

Charmaine Bailey was shot and killed in Wynberg on Thursday while meeting with taxi drivers in the area.

According to her family, the 56-year-old woman was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a chairperson of the Wynberg taxi association.

Bailey's family said she was committed to empowerment within the taxi industry and was loved and admired for her dedication and commitment to the sector.

They described her death as brutal and senseless.

The motive for Bailey's killing is not yet known and there have been no arrests.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has appealed to the police to do anything in their power to arrest those responsible for Bailey's death, adding the organisation would also look into Thursday's incident.

"As Santaco, we have learnt with shock and sadness of the killing of Ms Charmaine Bailey. She was the training officer for Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a secretary at her primary association," Santaco Western Cape's Mandla Hermanus said.

Meanwhile, the police's Wesley Twigg confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder.

"According to reports, the victim was at a meeting, and while talking to someone a gunshot went off. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her body and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."