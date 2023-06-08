Santaco urges members to stay calm after Paarl Taxi Alliance chairperson killed

Paarl Taxi Alliance's chairperson, Siyabulela Mandyoli, was shot dead in Mbekweni earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says the sector has been robbed of a leader who worked hard to eradicate violence in the Western Cape's minibus taxi industry.

This follows the murder of the Paarl Taxi Alliance's chairperson, Siyabulela Mandyoli.

He was shot dead in Mbekweni earlier this week.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, said that Mandyoli was a key figure during the negotiation process that led to the reopening of the B-97 taxi route from Mbekweni to Bellville after deadly conflict forced the closure of that route.

"He had been instrumental in ensuring that there was peaceful co-existence amongst the two taxi associations operating in Mbekweni - one affiliated to Cata and the other affiliated to Codeta."

Hermanus has called on members to assist the police with information that will put Mandyoli's killer behind bars.

"We appeal to our operators to remain calm and allow the law to take its course."

Meanwhile, Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that Mandyoli's death was a blow to transport operations in the Paarl area.