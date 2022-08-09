SANDF: Soldiers won't be deployed against the people of South Africa

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had the executive authority to deploy soldiers.

This, the SANDF said, would be done in collaboration or support with other state actors to curb the current security instability.

The SANDF’s response comes following reports of an internal document shared internally placing soldiers on stand-by for deployment in light of the insecurity in the country.

Director for the SANDFs corporate communication, Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa: "Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Maphwanya, would like to reiterate that should the deployment of the SANDF be authorised according to Section 201/2 of the Constitution, it will be mainly for the preservation of health, life and property, not against the people of South Africa."

Mahapa said that defence force seniors had stressed that the document was never intended for public consumption, and it remains an internal document meant for planning and coordinating purposes internally within the SANDF.