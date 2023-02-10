SANDF soldier killed in DRC won’t deter SA involvement in peacekeeping missions

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise said the soldier died not only for South Africa, but for Africa as a whole.

CAPE TOWN - Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise says the South African National Defence Force is still heartbroken from the loss of one of its own in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The soldier who was part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Monusco died after the helicopter he was in came under gunfire last Sunday.

Another soldier, who was left injured, managed to land the helicopter safely in Goma.

Modise said the incident would not deter South Africa from being involved in missions aimed at bringing stability to the continent.

She said the soldier died not only for South Africa, but for Africa as a whole.

"We take this pain, but we take the pain with pride, because the contribution of South Africa to the regional peace and the peace-making effort cannot be denied.

“If we walk away from the situations which are around our country and around our borders, we're actually shooting ourselves in the foot."