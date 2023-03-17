SANDF on standby to monitor EFF's national shutdown - NATJOINTS

Deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili outlined the measures that have been put in place to mitigate the impact of the national shutdown at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) said that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was on standby to monitor the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s planned protest.

The EFF has called for a nationwide shutdown in protest against the country’s energy crisis and will be stretching its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as head of state.

Mosikili assured South Africans that the military would step in should the protest get out of hand.

"In this instance, the South African National Defence Force is on standby and will only participate in the event that the situation on the ground dictates the SANDF exercises their secondary role of supporting the South African Police Service."

She said that security would also be strengthened at ports of entry across the country.

"A word of caution to travellers that they might need to make provision for extra time, factoring in security measures that will be in place to ensure safety and the security of anyone, including tourists. We have a joint responsibility to protect anyone in our country and their property, including members of the international community."

