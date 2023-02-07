SANBS urges SA citizens to donate blood to boost national reserves

The South Africa National Blood Service said it noted a decline in bloodstock across the country,

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged South Africans to donate blood, as its stocks approach extremely low levels.

The organisation said it has experienced high demand for blood from hospitals across the country.

This led SANBS to have a reserve stock of only three days' supply for prolonged periods of time when five-day stocks are considered a safer reserve amount.

The blood service pleaded with South Africans to donate blood in order to boost the national reserves.

“The nation's blood stocks are strained, necessitating our appeal for increased donations. The SANBS runs blood drives across the country, throughout the week and including on weekends," said SANBS spokesperson, Thandi Mosupye.

“Right now, we need all the help we can get. Blood group O and B individuals can make the biggest, immediate difference to the situation we face right now. Moreover, we ask South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” Mosupye added.

More information about where to donate blood is available at www.sanbs.org.za, by calling 0800 11 90 31, or by visiting @theSANBS on all major social media platforms.

Eligible donors have to be between 16- and 75-years-old and weigh more than 50kg.