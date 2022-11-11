Samwu workers won't protest on Joburg streets on Friday

On Thursday, City of Johannesburg workers affiliated with Samwu caused major traffic when they held a demonstration on the M1 highway.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) vowed that its workers won’t be protesting on the streets of Johannesburg on Friday.

On Thursday, City of Johannesburg workers affiliated with Samwu caused major traffic when they held a demonstration on the M1 highway.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has since decried the action of the union's affiliates saying it can't be ignored.

Samwu provincial secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the union will be meeting with representatives from the City of Johannesburg for negotiations.

Tladinyane added that the union wants the City of Johannesburg to commit to a timeline of when they plan to fully implement the politically facilitated agreement of 2016.

The agreement deals with the issue of salary disparities among workers with the same job descriptions.

Tladinyane said a majority of their members will not be at work on Friday except for the essential ones.

"The only thing that will be happening today [Friday] is that meeting between ourselves and the city and that particular feedback. We will not be in the streets today.”

Meanwhile, Phalatse said an investigation will be conducted into the M1 demonstration.

In response, Tladinyane said the union would defend its members should the city sanction them.