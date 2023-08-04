Samwu strike: Service delivery lag frustrates Tshwane residents

As the wage dispute that led to the arrest of 15 workers in the City of Tshwane continues, residents say they have had to bear the brunt of the protest.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane residents are using social media to urge the city to address service delivery challenges.

Service delivery in the city has been severely disrupted since last week, as municipal workers protest over wage increases.

While the two parties have not yet found a solution to this impasse, some residents say they have not had water and electricity for days.

As the wage dispute that led to the arrest of 15 workers in the City of Tshwane continues, residents say they have had to bear the brunt of the protest.

Some residents have not had their waste collected in two weeks and others have been without electricity.

One social media user said there has been a pipe leak on her street for five days and it has left the area without water.

The City of Tshwane said its teams are working to deal with the challenges, however, the turnaround time is still delayed as they have a limited number of staff members.

Workers who are rendering services to communities are being accompanied by the city's metro police department to ensure their safety.

The residents have urged the city to resolve the wage dispute to avoid further disruptions to services.