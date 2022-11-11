Samwu members protest outside Joburg council demanding to engage Phalatse

Thousands of Samwu members blockaded the M1 highway on Thursday causing havoc and major delays during peak rush hour traffic.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal workers union Samwu members on Friday were protesting outside the Johannesburg City Council in Braamfontein demanding to engage with Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The union said the protest emanates from the city’s failure to settle the salary disparities of municipal workers.

