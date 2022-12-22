Sama threatens Health Dept with legal action over jobs for intern doctors

The threats come amid concerns that the sector still faces delays in the placement of intern doctors, despite a shortage in professionals.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has threatened legal action against the Health Department over the lack of jobs for newly qualified intern doctors.

The threats come amid concerns that the sector still faces delays in the placement of intern doctors, despite a shortage in professionals.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of SA doctors facing unemployment next year - Samatu

This is not first time young doctors have not been placed for their mandatory internship at public facilities.

Sama vice chairperson, Mvuyisi Mzukwa, has again hit out at government, adding that there was growing frustration among unemployed intern doctors.

"For the past few years now, we have been seeing doctors finishing community service, getting unemployed and they just go abroad. It tells me that we are training for other countries."