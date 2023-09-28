SAHRC meets Social Development Dept to avoid another Sassa bungle

The Social Development Department has met with the South African Human Rights Commission, following a complaint over the recent Sassa debacle.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission has met with the Department of Social Development and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to discuss the delay in paying beneficiaries earlier this month.

Last week, the Democratic Alliance lodged a complaint with the commission over the payment failures.

The meeting follows three weeks of strife for pensioners and people with disabilities, who could not access their grant payments via Sassa's Postbank payment system.

It's believed the delay was due to a dispute over Postbank's migration to a new software system.

Postbank is currently embroiled in a court case with its former supplier.

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said State organs had a responsibility to ensure that vulnerable groups get access to their money every month.

"Among the issues canvassed were the recent delay in the payment of grants to a large number of pensioners and persons with disabilities. The precise nature of the switching glitches experienced by Postbank, as well as the important matter of whether those switching glitches will impact the next round of social grant payouts."

Baloyi said the SAHRC would be meeting with Postbank on Thursday for an update on plans to ensure beneficiaries get paid next month.