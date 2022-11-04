Sahpra probes procurement of health products at Tembisa Hospital

The regulator said it’s probing the alleged procurement of hospital consumables and medical devices that are in breach of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it's investigating the procurement of health products at Tembisa Hospital.

The regulator said it’s probing the alleged procurement of hospital consumables and medical devices that are in breach of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden said they're working with the South African Police Service and the Special Investigating Unit as part of the investigation process.

“The acting CEO of Tembisa Hospital is co-operating with Sahpra officials. Professionals are urged to comply with the Medicines and Related Substances Act in procuring health products. It must be stressed that the procurement of these products must be compliant with the requisite Sahpra compliance.”