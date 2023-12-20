SAHPRA cautions against buying fake Ozempic products

Ozempic - a schedule four prescription drug used for the treatment of type two diabetes in adults, is being touted as a miracle product used for drastic weight loss.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s being described as a miracle drug used to assist in weight loss by a-list celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey.

But the sudden surge in demand for Ozempic, a schedule four prescription drug used for the treatment of type two diabetes in adults, has resulted in a national shortage, posing a risk for diabetic patients across the country.

Now, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is urging citizens to be cautious of buying fake Ozempic products currently on the market.

SAHPRA says it's aware of fake Ozempic products currently being sold on the South African market.

Ozempic is a schedule 4 prescription medicine, authorised by SAHPRA only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults.

Ntokozo Msiza of SAHPRA says the public must be cautious of knock-off products.

"SAHPRA has been informed of advertisements regarding unauthorised Ozempic/Semaglutide-containing products that are being disseminated through radio stations and social media platforms. The regulator is warning the public to be wary of products claiming to be Ozempic (Semaglutide) which are not approved by SAHPRA."

Msiza emphasises Ozempic is not a registered drug for weight loss.

"SAHPRA has not authorised/registered Ozempic for weight loss, therefore, use in that regard would be off-label. It must be noted that only a healthcare practitioner can make a schedule 4 product available off-label as they would provide the requisite guidance and support to the patient/individual."

SAHPRA says Novo Nordisk South Africa, the holders of the certificate of registration for Ozempic, has confirmed a national shortage of the drug.