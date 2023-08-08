Saftu to protest with Gauteng Health Dept contract workers for permanent jobs

The contract workers from the Gauteng Health Department say the department promised to absorb them but has instead advertised the very positions they occupy.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will join contract workers from Gauteng’s Health Department who will stage a protest march in Johannesburg’s CBD on Tuesday, demanding permanent employment.

The workers affiliated with the public works programme said they have been working under contracts for the past 10 years.

They said the department promised to absorb them but has instead advertised the very positions they occupy.

Saftu spokesperson, Trevor Shaku:

“The march will take place at 12pm at Gauteng Department offices at 45 Commissioner Street in Joburg. The march is organised by Saftu, affiliate the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).”