Saftu set to picket over govt plan to appeal load shedding exemption ruling

The trade union federation will be raising concerns over the department's plans to appeal the North Gauteng high court's ruling to exempt essential services from load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will lead a picket outside the Department of Public Enterprises offices in Pretoria on Friday.

The federation will be raising concerns over the department's plans to appeal the North Gauteng High Court's ruling to exempt essential services from load shedding.

The ruling specifically placed focus on exempting schools, hospitals and police stations from load shedding.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that he would be lodging an appeal to set aside the judgment.

In a statement, Gordhan said the judgment could have serious implications for the national electricity grid.

Gordhan said the ruling to exempt essential services from load shedding negatively impacts the government's plans to stabilise the grid and put an end to the rolling power cuts.

But Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku begs to differ, saying the minister needs to channel financial resources to the energy crisis instead of the court's judgment.

“The high court, specifically, instructed the minister of Public Enterprises to take reasonable steps within 60 days from the time of the ruling to ensure sufficient electricity generation to prevent power cuts for these essential institutions.”

READ MORE: