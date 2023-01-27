Saftu criticises Sarb's move to hike repo rate to 7.25%

It's the eighth consecutive increase, which will see consumers pay more for their home loans, car finance and other debts.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu has again hit out at the reserve bank following its decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points.

The repo rate now sits at 7.25%, while the prime lending jumps to 10.75%.

The central bank blamed high inflation, the impact of power cuts on economic gowth and other international factors for its decision.

Saftu spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said that the federation was worried that the reserve bank was still going to pile on the increases, adding to consumer woes.

"Saftu remain opposed to the imported inflation targeting policy."

Shaku added that the union federation was worried that the decision would leave households high and dry.

"The immediate effect of this is on their spending behaviour: they must decide which household essentials to prioritise and which to drop."

