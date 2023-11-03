Safety is foremost for Springboks' Webb Ellis Cup parade, says Durban mayor

The mayor of eThekwini called on Durbanites to rally behind the Rugby World Cup champions during their tour in the metro on Saturday.

DURBAN - EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says safety measures are in place ahead of the arrival of the Springboks for their celebration tour.

The Rugby World Cup champions will tour Durban on Saturday and Kaunda called on Durbanites to ensure that they rallied behind the champions.

He added that the city would ensure that the event was a safe one.

"We want to assure the people of eThekwini that we will deliver a safe and memorable trophy tour for our champions, because they deserve it - they fought for it."