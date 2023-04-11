SACP's Mapaila accuses ANC-led govt of neo-liberalism

He said that government had lost touch with people on the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - Sharp questions were raised about the African National Congress (ANC)-led government during the 30th-anniversary commemoration of Chris Hani's death.

The late struggle stalwart was remembered at a ceremony held at Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg on Monday.

Hani, who was shot and killed by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus in 1993, was the general secretary of the ANC's alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP).

The party's current general secretary, Solly Mapaila, launched a scathing attack on the current government, accusing it of neo-liberalism.

He said that government had lost touch with people on the ground.

"If we can't make appropriate laws to transform the lives of the people, let’s have a referendum and say this is the problem, and let the masses decide."

Mapaila said the current policies favoured big capital at the expense of the poor and working class.

"We did not agree to neo-liberalist economic discourse. We did not agree to the continuation of domination by big capital in this country.

The SACP's sentiments were also echoed by Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president, Zingiswa Losi, who urged the alliance to do some introspection.