Saccawu: Fired Massmart workers not given proper hearing to test allegations

Six hundred workers were dismissed by the retail giant following a 10-day strike that the workers embarked on over failed wage negotiations. Two hundred workers have also been suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Saccawu said that the workers who were dismissed by Massmart for their participation in the protests were not given a proper hearing to test the allegations made against them.

This followed the dismissal of 379 employees for their participation in the Black Friday strike that took place last year.

Saccawu said that some of these workers were not part of the protests.

The union's spokesperson, Sithembele Tshwete: "It is the view of the union that these dismissals and suspensions are preconceived and flout any of the labour statutes and rules governing strikes in this country. All of these workers had not been given proper hearings to test the allegations or the so-called evidence placed before the chosen company chairperson which presided over these dismissals."