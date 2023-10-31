SABC Bill 'constitutionally sound', Parly committee hears

The bill is meant to replace the Broadcasting Act of 1999 and also provide the SABC with a new funding model.

CAPE TOWN - The Chief State Law Advisor says the SABC Bill, which will introduce a "household levy" to replace the TV licence, is "constitutionally sound".

Parliament’s communications and digital technologies committee on Tuesday received a briefing on the bill by the state law advisor and the department.

Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane says South Africans have forced the move because of "high evasion rate" in paying TV licences.

The communications and digital technologies committee on Tuesday adopted its report supporting the bill, which was approved by Cabinet in 2021.

The bill will provide the SABC with an updated mandate to make it fall in line with the digital era and also introduce a new funding model.

Mapulane said the non-payment of TV licences forced the move.

"Utilising TV licence fees as a mechanism to fund SABC is not viable given the high evasion rate and the move to OTT platforms."

Theo Hercules, from the office of the Chief State Law Advisor, also addressed the issue of constitutionality.

"As far as we are concerned and we’re also of the view that the bill is constitutionally sound."

The bill will now go out for public comment as Parliament races against time to finalise the legislation.