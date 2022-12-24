Saartjie Baartman Centre open over festive season for GBV victims

The historical shelter said a spike in gender-based violence (GBV) cases was common over the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children said it was expecting an increase in the number of people seeking protection in the coming weeks.

They said that this was due to several factors, including the abuse of alcohol.

Centre Director Bernadine Bachar assured victims that help is always at hand.

“They can approach us at any time. The Saartjie Baartman Centre will never turn a woman away or her children. If we’re full, we’ll refer a woman to another shelter and make sure that she gets there.”