‘SAA surviving but not commercially thriving,’ says CEO

Only six weeks into the job, the airline's new interim board chairperson Derek Hanekom is upbeat about a modest profit that the airline made - which it will confirm when its financial statements are published at the end of next month.

CAPE TOWN – The outlook of South African Airways (SAA) is better than it has been in years.

This is according to the airline’s new interim board chairperson Derek Hanekom.

Only six weeks into the job, Hanekom is upbeat about a modest profit that the airline made - which it will confirm when its financial statements are published at the end of next month.

Appearing before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday, Hanekom and the airline’s CEO John Lamola, however, said an equity partner was still necessary to give the airline the space to soar.

“SAA is operationally surviving, but it’s not commercially thriving,” Lamola said.

Hanekom agreed that an equity partner was necessary.

“Should anything go awry and it should not go through, the airline will not collapse. I can give you that assurance. It simply means growth will be held back,” added Hanekom.

Lamola said no new routes will be introduced on political sentiment, or without a thorough feasibility study.

The Special Investigating Unit meanwhile has told the Sitting Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it’s preparing to investigate complaints about the strategic equity deal not being above board.

READ MORE: