SA20 will bolster performance of young players, says Jacques Kallis

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s greatest cricketer, Jacques Kallis, returns to the domestic scene in a coaching capacity for the inaugural season of the SA20 league.

Kallis, a vastly experienced T20 coach, is the assistant to head coach Graham Ford at the Pretoria Capitals and wants the new competition to become an opportunity for players to make names for themselves.

The 47-year-old has seen first-hand the influence a successful T20 League can have on the national team's fortunes, especially in terms of growing the depth of players available.

"I think South African cricket has been crying out for this for a long time. I think we've seen the wonderful job it's [franchise league cricket] done around the world in terms of how the local competition has improved cricket. I have no doubt it's going to be the same here and everyone is looking forward to it. The standard will be very high," Kallis said.

The legendary Proteas all-rounder is still held in high esteem in the game and hopes the stage provided by the tournament will elevate the local players’ reputations around the world.

"Having international players and coaches is also certainly going to provide a good product. It is going to improve the young guys coming through. With everything being televised, it's a great opportunity for the guys to put their name out there, whether it be for international cricket, or other leagues around the world.”

The SA20 gets underway on January 10 at Newlands where MI Cape Town, featuring Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen and teenage phenomenon Dewald Brevis, will take on the Paarl Royals, who have the hard-hitting David Miller and T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler in their ranks.

Kallis' Capitals begin their campaign with a trip to Gqeberha on 12 January 2023 to face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George's Park.

"The good thing about all these games is that they are like derbies. And when you look at the teams on paper they are of equal strength and that bodes well for the competition because any one team can beat another," Kallis said.

