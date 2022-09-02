SA, US deepen trade: Ramaphosa to embark on trip for official visit to Biden

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be on an official visit to the United State to meet United States President Joe Biden later this month.

The White House on Friday announced that on 16 September, Biden would welcome his South African counterpart to discuss areas of cooperation and deepen trade ties.

The two countries’ position on the war in Ukraine is also expected to be discussed.

Ramaphosa’s meeting with Biden in the US in two weeks' time, will be the second top-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries and trading partners.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor met with her US counterpart, Antony Blinken, in Pretoria in August for the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue.

In a statement, the White House said Ramaphosa and Biden would be building on their phone call in April as well as the Strategic Dialogue in August.

The two leaders will also discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation on trade and investment, infrastructure, climate, energy and health.

The Ukraine war will most likely be discussed under “global challenges” where Ramaphosa will reaffirm South Africa’s position for a peaceful resolution.