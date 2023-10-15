SA turned a corner in electricity crisis, but not out the woods yet - Ramokgopa

Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC NEC as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has insisted that South Africa has turned a corner when it comes to its electricity woes but admits the country is not yet out of the woods.

Speaking in his capacity as a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC), as the party held a three-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists that there would definitely be less load shedding by December.

The Minister of Electricity said generation capacity is expected to exceed demand.

READ MORE:

Ramokgopa said government is seeing significant results.

“We know now that we are able to maintain levels of about 61% - 66% of the energy availability factor. By that, I mean first the reliability of the unit, and secondly, the fact that the units are performing at greater levels of efficiency, essentially producing the amount of megawatts at approximate their designed capacity.”