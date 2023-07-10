SA Tourism was never in a position to foot bill for MPs' trip to US - De Lille

The entity had asked Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille to approve travel for three tourism portfolio committee MPs to the US at a cost of R157,000 each but De Lille blocked the trip for Freedom Day celebrations in New York earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that South African Tourism was never in a position to foot the bill for a trip to the US by members of Parliament.

The entity had asked De Lille to approve travel for three tourism portfolio committee MPs to the US at a cost of R157,000 each.

But De Lille blocked the trip for Freedom Day celebrations in New York earlier this year.

While the trip to the US for three MPs never materialised, De Lille has again been asked about it in a written question by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She said that upon acceptance of the invitation by the mayor of New York, SA Tourism in the US requested through an invitation that the acting CEO of SA Tourism be part of the celebration.

Acting former CEO, Themba Khumalo, then submitted a formal motivation to De Lille on 4 of April for approval to be part of the programme and this was approved.

De Lille said that subsequently, the acting CEO saw the need to extend the invitation to the portfolio committee and for SA Tourism to pay the cost.

She advised that SA Tourism could not pay for MPs' expenditure, as these costs must be borne by Parliament.

She said that SA Tourism managed all expenditure in line with the provisions of the PFMA, Treasury regulations and associated internal control policies.