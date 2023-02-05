SA Tourism on the hunt for new board members after resignations

Three board members resigned on Saturday, citing 'differences of opinion', as South African Tourism dealt with the close to R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur deal debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism says the process of appointing new board members for the agency is under way, following the resignations of three board members.

Enver Duminy, Ravy Nadasen, and Rosemary Anderson handed in their resignations on Saturday, as the agency dealt with the close to R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur deal debacle.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Duminy, Nadasen and Anderson said it was as a result of the differences in opinion that they decided to step down from being board members of the tourism entity.

The agency's board chairperson Aubrey Mhlongo thanked them for their hard work during their tenure on the board, and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Mhlongo said the former board members had a fiduciary responsibility to hold confidential information obtained during their board service.

On Wednesday, an article was released on the Department of Tourism's intent to sponsor the London-based football club.