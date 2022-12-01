SA taxpayers likely to finance Janusz Walus' lifestyle, warns expert

Janusz Walus shot and killed anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani almost 30 years ago but the Apex Court has found him eligible for parole citing good behaviour among its reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala has warned that the Constitutional Court ruling - which declared that convicted murderer Janusz Walus must serve out the remainder of his life sentence on parole here could come at a cost for South African taxpayers.

The court gave correctional services until Thursday to release Walus from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

Zikalala said the decision has financial implications for South Africans.

"The principality of the order given by the ConCourt means that Walus can come back and say 'I can't afford to stay in South Africa, which is why I wanted to be deported to my home so if you want me to stay in South Africa provide me that adequate space, residence and provide me all the amenities I would need to survive on a daily basis'."

The tripartite alliance including the African National Congress, the South African Communist Party and the Congres of the South African Trade Unions criticised the Constitutional Court decision - saying Hani's family had not yet found closure.