SA sees general COVID-19 infections rise, no spike in hospitalisation: NICD

The NICD's head of the centre for respiratory disease and meningitis, Professor Cheryl Cohen, explains that this is a good indicator that there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in circulation.

CAPE TOWN - Public health experts say despite a generalised rise in coronavirus infections there's no marked increase in the number of people being hospitalised.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) explained that of all people who tested for COVID-19, the percentage of positive results increased for a number of weeks.

The latest available data showed that just over 17,100 COVID-19 PCR tests were conducted in the country last week.

Of this number - 2,151 yielded positive results.

Cohen, however, explained that other indicators used to track the incidents of coronavirus cases were more difficult to interpret as far fewer people were getting tested.

"Many people who are sick just don't get a test and that's very different from what we used to see... "

Cohen said the increase is affecting all of the provinces.

"So if you look at the actual numbers, the biggest numbers are in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng but that's really because those are the biggest provinces with the most people and the more urbanised provinces with better access to care. So what we have seen right now is a generalised increase."

She added that despite a rise in the circulation of the Coronavirus, most of the infections were not severe.