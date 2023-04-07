SA seeks to appeal UAE court decision to dismiss extradition of Guptas: Lamola

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said South African still intends to engage the United Arab Emirates on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said all necessary diplomatic and legal processes were followed in South Africa's bid to extradite the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lamola's reassurance follows news that the UAE had denied the extradition request for the sibling duo who face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to state capture.

ALSO READ:

Rajesh and Atul are believed to have been spotted in Switzerland recently, leaving South African officials scrambling for answers about the status of their application.

While a UAE court cited a technicality for the basis of its dismissal of the request, Lamola said the decision was unprecedented.

"We still intend to engage our counterparts as requested in March to ensure that the decision of the court is promptly appealed. In the recent past, we are aware that Denmark has appealed and succeeded in obtaining an extradition request. We also engage with the view of devising a mechanism that enhances the levels of co-operation to preserve our bilateral relations' integrity."